Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to come together for Brahmastra trilogy

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited films of next year is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. When the Ayan Mukerji directorial was announced, it was said that the film will be made as a trilogy, if the first part does well. Now, as per another report, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may have consented to be a part of Brahmastra trilogy.As per sources, Deepika and Ranveer might have been roped in for an appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trilogy. While the report didn’t clearly mention the details about their roles in Ranbir and Alia’s Brahmastra, but it did mention that after rejecting at least 3 films together, Deepika and Ranveer have agreed to star together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trilogy.The report also mentioned that Ayan and his team are working very hard to finish Brahmastra part 1 on time. Now this will be the fourth movie that the two will be seen together. Their previous movies Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmavat were major blockbuster hits at the box office, and it will be very exciting to see them back on screen.