Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s social media banter is too cute

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to give relationship goals to their fans. The way they both stand up for each other, the way they smile when they are together...they are simply couple goals. They are indeed one of the most popular and adorable couples in Bollywood. The two became man and wife last year in November. 

Since their marriage there has been no looking back. Be it offline or online, the duo’s social media PDAs are too cute for words. With so much of mushiness, the duo always receives instant love from their fans. And well, here comes another instance to add on the social media PDA list. Well, Ranveer who is promoting a leading headphones brand was seen posting a few pictures of him posing with the speakers and headphones. He shared the picture and captioned it as, "Proud to be the Global Brand Ambassador for the Iconic Sound Innovators @jblindia #DareToListen #JBL" However, his beloved wifey's comment was a complete winner. Deepika commented, "I feel like this is how you’ll tune out when I nag you!" Super cute, isn't it? 

Take a look below: 

