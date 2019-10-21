Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s social media PDA will melt your HEART

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular and adorable couples in Bollywood. They never fail to give relationship goals to their fans. The two, who became man and wife last year in November and are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, often engage in cute banter on social media and their fans absolutely love the same.

Their social media PDA is super cute. Every time they post photos and videos, their comments make us go aww. Their adorable and delightful comments on each other’s posts are pure love. They have done it again and the end result is making us all mushy. It so happened that Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to post a few pictures of himself all dressed up for an event. And Deepika Padukone couldn't resist and dropped a 'going where??' to which hubby dearest had the most endearing answer.

Take a look below: