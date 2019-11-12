News

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni’s SIMILAR style game will melt your HEART

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 07:35 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never fails to make headlines for his fashion choices. Yes, in addition to his acting chops and sense of humour, he is known for his ‘out of the box’ style statements. And now it seems the actor has found a ‘style partner’ in tiny tot Ziva Dhoni.

Yes, in a photo collage, the Gully Boy actor and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter can be seen flaunting similar sunglasses. The collage is adorable and will instantly bring a smile to your face.  

MS Dhoni wrote a cute caption to compliment the picture. His caption reads, “Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses r with me only.kids r different these days.at four and a half I won’t have even registered that I have similar sunglasses.next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as urs.”

Check out their adorable picture right here:

What do you think about the photo collage? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

