Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate once again

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, over the years, has acted in a variety of films in Bollywood, adding to his reputation and skills as an actor. Some of his best performances have been seen in films made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director and actor duo has worked together in three films so far and always create magic on screen.



Now there is a possibility that the two will be collaborating soon for a movie. Sanjay himself announced that after finishing work on Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, he would be directing Baiju Bawra.



As per sources, Bhansali would be offering the role to Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker has offered the lead and title role of the young Baiju Bawra to Ranveer Singh. The movie won't start before next year, and by then, Ranveer would have completed his other films.



And if Ranveer Singh has agreed to the movie than he would have to undergo training as a singer and a musician. The film will be based on the talented singer Baiju Bawra who challenged Tansen to a singing duel to avenge the death of his musician father who died in the courts of Emperor Akbar.