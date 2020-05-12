News

Ranveer Singh chills with the bad men of Bollywood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2020 01:15 PM

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is having his own 'ghansta party'. While he is spending the quarantine period with his wife Deepika Padukone, the Padmaavat actor recently had his very own party with all the gangsters of Bollywood. Well, in case you are wondering, his party is a virtual one.

The actor who is very active on social media these days (as we all are thanks to the free time that we have) recently shared a cartoon picture on his Instagram account. The picture has all the iconic villains like Mogambo (Mr India), Gabbar (Sholay), Kancha (Agneepath), Shakal (Shaan), Crime Master Gogo (Andaz Apna Apna), and others chilling together over their drinking session.

Have a look.

Ranveer won accolades for the portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bansali's Padmaavat. He can surely be termed as one of the greatest villains we have seen in Bollywood so far. That is why we aren't surprised that he is chilling with Mogambo and Gabbar Singh in the picture.

