Ranveer Singh creates a new record by beating Selena Gomez on Giphy!

MUMBAI : Ranveer Singh is the biggest youth icon in India and one of the finest actors in the world and here’s the proof! India’s youngest superstar is a rage among fans and audiences alike, especially with the huge Indian diaspora worldwide. Ranveer is present on Giphy, a popular American online database and search engine known for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, and his channel has already aggregated a humongous number accounting to 1.1 billion views! By doing so, Ranveer has beaten the American singer Selena Gomez, currently at 961 million, to become the fastest-growing world icon on the platform!(via spotboye)

(ALSO READ : Deepika Padukone reveals that Ranveer Singh and Anisha know her weird talents)

Ranveer joins the eclectic list of global power icons like Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, Taylor Swift and Arianna Grande who have over 1 billion views on their profile! Ranveer’s superfast growing superstardom has resulted in him zipping past several big luminaries of the world. A source informs, “Several factors have resulted in Ranveer’s staggering social media following. People, especially youngsters really relate to him because he has made it big through his brilliant acting skills. His equity is extremely strong given the kind of films he does and he is considered a huge showman with eclectic fashion choices. He is the youngest male superstar of the country with a total social media reach of 56 million across platforms! Among all the Bollywood male actors, he is among the top 3 highest followed Instagram accounts. He boasts of fan clubs strength at about 4.5 million worldwide!”

The informer adds, “Ranveer’s followers are present across countries like the United States, UK, Scotland, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, France, Germany, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, UAE countries, Canada, Japan and even in some African countries! He is a truly global phenomenon and the big blockbusters that he has delivered in the last two years has only added to the star appearance of the actor. It is, thus, not a surprise that his GIF’s can get such a staggering number of views!”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. In the film, Deepika Padukone will also be seen essaying the role of Romi Bhatia.

(ALSO READ : Ranveer Singh on how the pandemic has impacted him)

For latest updates on Bollywood and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

credits: spotboye