Ranveer Singh: As a creative person, I would like to believe that I have no limits

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who was most recently seen in cricket drama '83', refuses to be put in a box creatively.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor likes to be limitless and explore his craft in his constant pursuit for artistic excellence.

Ranveer reveals, "My constant endeavour is such that you cannot put me in a box. You can't define me. I don't wish to be defined because I feel defining something by its fundamental nature would be limiting me. As a creative person I would like to believe that I have no limits. That I the possibilities within my craft are limitless, that they be infinite."

The actor adds that there's no end to how many characters he could play for the screen, "There is no end to how much I can explore and how many different people I can become. I hope I continue that and if I keep doing the same thing, then I am stagnating. I should probably take a sabbatical, gather more life experiences, put more different characters into my jholi and then come back to work."

On the work front, he has a string of upcoming releases including YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', filmmaker Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan'.

SOURCE – IANS