From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Yami Gautam Dhar-Aditya Dhar, here are 4 couples who are expecting a child this year

MUMBAI : The Hindi movie industry has many fans who are not just crazy about the movies but also crazy in love with the actors in those movies. The fans of the actors are not just interested in the acting world and the professional side of their life but also very much interested in their personal aspect of life as it gives them a glimpse of how things go behind and beyond the curtains and camera.

It’s been a while and we got to watch a lot of weddings and announcements happening but that’s not it. There’s more to it. The fans of the actors also like to know about their actor’s private life and this time there are 4 couples who are reportedly going to welcome a baby in their life. Take a look at the list below:

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal got married on 24th January 2021. Varun Dhawan was in love with Natasha Dalal for a long time and the fans were happy to see that the actor finally took such a big step in life but things got even better when recently, Varun Dhawan announced that they are pregnant. On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be soon seen in Baby John, directed by Atlee.

Yami Gautam Dhar-Aditya Dhar

The audience is currently in love with the Yami Gautam Dhar movie Article 370 which is based on the real life story of what happened in Kashmir in order to take out the rule of article 370. While shooting for the movie was challenging, Yami Gautam Dhar revealed that she is pregnant and finished a part of the movie shoot being pregnant. Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar looked very happy in the trailer launch event.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are a celebrated couple in the Hindi movie industry and have earned a great amount of love individually, for the performances they have given in movies. The couple got married to Ali Fazal on 4th October, 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy on 9th February, leaving their fans totally excited. Richa Chadha was last seen in the movie Fukrey and will be seen once again in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali debut series Heeramandi.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of Hindi movie industry’s most known and loved couples left their fans surprised recently when there was a buzz that Deepika Padukone is pregnant. The couple was seen together in the movie Bajirao Mastani and reportedly they are pregnant. The fans are really excited to know this and have been showering the actors with blessings and love. They got married on 14th November, 2018. Ranveer Kapoor was last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani while Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Fighter.

This is surely an amazing year for a lot of actors and the fans are also happy with such good news.

