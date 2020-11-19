Ranveer Singh faces Backlash for his new ad from Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans, READ MORE

Ranverr Singh gets slammed by the SSR fans on twitter for his latest Ad
MUMBAI: The SSR fans all over are furious as till today they are seeking justice for the late actor and his family, and also a recent advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh has fumed fans of late Sushant Singh Rajput. The advertisement in question is of Bingo that has Ranveer talking about algorithms, photons and aliens. The advertisement starts with many asking Ranveer about 'what's the plan for the future'. He goes on to describe in terms of algorithms, photons and aliens. This, however, has not gone down well with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who feel that the advertisement insults the late actor and his love for science.
Sharing the advertisement, a fan of Sushant wrote, "See how Ranveer Singh and bingo together make fun of SSR. Their tagline should be "Brand of India but not pride of India"." Another one wrote, "@RanveerOfficial I just want to know who dubbed your portion in the ad? I'm sure you don't know meaning of a single word here! If any chance you know, brief me what is Algorithm! Or what is Photon! Level matters, mocking doesn't!"
While calling for the boycott of the star and the brand, fans are calling for justice for SSR. Check out a few tweets below:
See how Ranveer Singh and bingo together make fun ofSSR.
Their tagline should be "Brand of India but not pride ofIndia" #BoycottBingo
—MS Bisen: Battle Mode On for SSR (@BeandazBabuan)
Another copycat who copied NASAgear of SSR.#RepublicRoar4SSR
@RanveerOfficialI just want to know who dubbed your portion in the ad?
I'msure you don't know meaning of a single word here!
If anychance you know, brief me what is Algorithm! Or what is Photon!
Levelmatters, mocking doesn't!
When life gives you Singh, be like Sushant Singh notRanveer Singh. ;-)
This is Sushant & see hw intelligenthe's. He's talking abt Education policy, Coding & whtkinda changes needed in Education etc.
Entire Bollywood is one side& Sushant is one side
No match at all. He's beyondtheir imagination
ALSO READ – (Adipurush: Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan's Film To Release On This Date)
Meanwhile, reacting to the massive online trolling against the brand and star, ITC Foods spokesperson responded, "A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts. The recent Bingo! Advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in film '83. He has stepped into the shoes of Kapil Dev to recreate the historical win of the Indian Cricket Team in 1983 World Cup. Though the film was supposed to release in the first half of the year, it got delayed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Reportedly, '83 helmed by Kabir Khan will only release next year. Apart from '83, Ranveer Singh also has Takht in his kitty.
SOURCE – SPOTBOYE
ALSO READ – (Happy birthday, Tara Sutaria! Here is proof that the actress is a style icon)