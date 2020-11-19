Ranveer Singh faces Backlash for his new ad from Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans, READ MORE

MUMBAI: The SSR fans all over are furious as till today they are seeking justice for the late actor and his family, and also a recent advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh has fumed fans of late Sushant Singh Rajput. The advertisement in question is of Bingo that has Ranveer talking about algorithms, photons and aliens. The advertisement starts with many asking Ranveer about 'what's the plan for the future'. He goes on to describe in terms of algorithms, photons and aliens. This, however, has not gone down well with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who feel that the advertisement insults the late actor and his love for science.

Sharing the advertisement, a fan of Sushant wrote, "See how Ranveer Singh and bingo together make fun of SSR. Their tagline should be "Brand of India but not pride of India"." Another one wrote, "@RanveerOfficial I just want to know who dubbed your portion in the ad? I'm sure you don't know meaning of a single word here! If any chance you know, brief me what is Algorithm! Or what is Photon! Level matters, mocking doesn't!"

While calling for the boycott of the star and the brand, fans are calling for justice for SSR. Check out a few tweets below: