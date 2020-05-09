News

Ranveer Singh flaunts his abs

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 05:02 PM

MUMBAI: After "hibernating for very long", Ranveer Singh returned among fans to show off perfectly toned abs during a recent live session on Instagram. Clearly, he has been staying in shape during the lockdown.

Ranveer returned to interact with fans after almost a month, and tried to lift the morale of his fans during the session. He had no pre-planned agenda, and went live as he simply wanted to say "Hello!" and send out positive vibes.

"After hibernating for very long, I am back," he said, adding that the lockdown has been "emotionally challenging" as he didn't anticipate it to go on this long.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Saqib Saleem tuned in, and they teased Ranveer by asking him to take his shirt off. He did give a sneak-peek by lifting his T-shirt a bit.

On a serious note, Ranveer said: "It's been a very difficult couple of weeks, emotionally difficult. Turbulent times with everything that is going on in the world. To all my friends and fans stay safe, hang in there, stay healthy. Sending you love, positive vibes and good energy."

"I'm always an optimist, I like to look at the bright side of things. I always like to stay positive in any situation that life throws up. To be honest, this is unprecedented. We all are in this together and I believe that on the other side of this we'll come out with more compassion," he added.

The live session was a short one, and the actor ended it with a promise to be back for another round soon.

Ranveer, is sporting a thick bear lately, is spending lockdown with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, who keeps posting videos of their life in the time of quarantine for fans.

SOURCE : IANS 

