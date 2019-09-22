News

Ranveer Singh to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds

22 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: "Mama, we're going to London," said actor Ranveer Singh about getting his wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Ranveer made the announcement while receiving an award at IIFA 2019 here on Wednesday.

"My mother-in-law was like -- you've to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we're going to London. I will see you in London," said Ranveer, referring to the fact that wife and actress Deepika Padukone already has her statue at the museum.

Talking about Deepika's wax statue in London, he said: "Let me just add that my wife's 'putla' is the sexiest of all. I must say Deepika is a perfectionist, therefore she was very particular about all the time that she devoted in getting her statue made."

The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Ranveer said: "I'm going to be figuring out my pose and dress. It's going to be you and me baby, husband and wife, in Madame Tussauds together. Boom."

At the event, Ranveer was also seen carrying Deepika's veil.

On the work front, the couple will be seen together in the film "83".

IANS


past seven days