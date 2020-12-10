Ranveer Singh gets emotional on a Live Feed on completing 10 years in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh made a grand entry in the year 2010 with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat, and right from his first movie the actor showed his potential and promised to go far in terms of acting, and guess he did what he promised to his fans back then and over the time we have seen different shades of the actor in his different movies over 10 years.

How can we forget his immensely loved roles in movies like Gunday, Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Ram Leela, Simmba, Gully Boy, and innumerable others.

Today on his 10th anniversary in Bollywood the actor took out time and came to celebrate with his fans on Instagram Live feed, where the actor was seen really excited, as he was reading the best of all the messages he had received today from his fans across the globe, an while reading the messages the actor was very happy, and there was a point where the fans made a song on the actor, with their own lyrics (Mixture if Ranveer Singh Characters till date), and looking at that song the actor felt emotional during the live feed and said that he has the best fans in the world.

Here is the song made by the fans for the actor on his 10 years in Bollywood:

The actor thanked all his fans across the globe and said that it is because of them the actor managed all these years and for them, the actor will do more and more only to keep all his fans entertained.

Well, no doubt, the actor is one of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood, and we look forward to seeing more shades of the actor in the coming days.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi in an extended cameo, 83, Jayeshbhai Jorrdaar, and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

What are your views on the actor as he marks 10 years today, do let us know in the comment section below.

