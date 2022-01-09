Ranveer Singh gets massively trolled after winning the best actor award for “83” Netizens say “ Filmfare was unfair as Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”

Recently, Filmfare awards had taken place and Ranveer Singh had won the award for best Actor and that’s not gone down well with the audience as they feel that Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 19:24
MUMBAI: It seems to be not a good time for Bollywood whether it's for the movies or awards. The entire film industry is facing a huge backlash recently.

Every little thing is been critized and the #Boycott trend has begun where many movies have already faced the brunt of it.

Recently, the Filmfare Awards 2022 had taken place where Kriti Sanon won the best actress for “Mimi” whereas Ranveer Singh took home the award of Best Actor for the movie “83’

This had not gone down well with the audience as they feel that Sidharth Malhotra should have won the Best Actor award for Shershaah as he deserved it.

The audience has come out and said that Filmfare has been biased because Ranveer hosted the show and hence he won the Best Actor award whereas Sidharth hands down deserved it.

The fans have said that they support Kangana Ranaut in calling out “Filmfare” an unfair award show and a paid appearance for the award show.

Netizens have questioned how come Sidharth wasn’t given the award when the movie “Shershaah” bagged maximum awards for the show.


The audience feels that there is no awards show that can be trusted and believed in these times.

Well, the last Filmfare awards that took place in the year 2020 had also received a lot of backlashes as Ranveer Singh had won the Best Actor for Gully Boy whereas the entire public had rotted for  Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh.

Must Watch! This is how Sidharth Malhotra reacts to paps when being clicked at the airport with Kaira Advani

During that time also Ranveer and the awards show had received serve backlash for favouritism towards Ranveer Singh and Gully Boy.

There is no doubt that the fans are losing their trust in Bollywood and it's high time the fraternity comes ahead and makes things work.

What do you think deserved the award, Ranveer Singh or Sidharth Malhotra?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Superb! Read on to know about Sidharth Malhotra's super-expensive assets!

 

 

