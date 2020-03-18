News

Ranveer Singh has a good time with his fan!

18 Mar 2020 07:31 PM

MUMBAI: Energy power-house Ranveer Singh has impressed the audience with his talent. The actor is known for his excellent performances, energy, and sense of fashion.

Ranveer garnered a lot of love and appreciation for his work in movies like Ram Leela, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Gully Boy. The Band Baja Baraat star's only dream was to be a Bollywood actor. This man is a true example of a person dreaming big, working hard, and achieving success.

The actor is very down-to-earth and jovial. Recently, he did something special for a fan. His followers have shared a video on social media where we see him singing the birthday song for a fan of his.

