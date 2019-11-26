Ranveer Singh inspires THIS actress

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is one the biggest superstars of Bollywood. The actor has given several massive hits and shown what a versatile actor he is.

There are many actors who take inspiration from him, and one such actor is Richa Chadda. The actress really admires the actor's work. In an interaction, the actress said that she is very inspired by Ranveer and his work as though he is a mega movie star, he still goes all out and works as if it is his debut movie, and she also said that the hunger to do better shouldn’t die and the moment one gets complacent, it will reflect in their work.

Well, there is no doubt that Ranveer Singh is an outstanding actor, and many actors look up to him as a role model.