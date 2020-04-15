News

Ranveer Singh is Joe Exotic of 'Tiger King' in new meme

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 04:40 PM

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is a rare Bollywood superstar who loves sharing his own memes on a regular basis, and he has done it again!

In a new meme that he shares, the actor has turned into Joe Exotic from the popular Netflix series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness".

Amid the lockdown, Ranveer, an ardent social media user, took to his Instagram story to share a photoshopped picture himself. In the image, he can be seen posing with a Tiger. His face has been photoshopped into the original picture of Joe Exotic, an American ZooKeeper.

He captioned it: "Who did this."

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" is penned and directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. It focuses on the life and crimes of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. He is a former country musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen starring as cricketer Kapil Dev in "83", Kabir Khan's account on India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

Tags Ranveer Singh Tiger King: Murder Mayhem And Madness Joe Exotic Netflix Oklahoma zookeeper gun enthusiast big-cat keeper Rebecca Chaiklin TellyChakkar
