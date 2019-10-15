News

Ranveer Singh to make a cameo in Alia Bhatt starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film?

15 Oct 2019 04:48 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh won hearts with their performance in the hit film, Gully Boy.  Now, rumour has it that they will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. 

There have been reports that SLB and Alia are coming together for a project. And it is being speculated that Ranveer Singh has been approached for a cameo in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Alia Bhatt film. Further, it was being stated that Ranveer rejected the offer and that hasn’t gone down well with the actress. However, as per a report in Bombay Times, Ranveer Singh was never supposed to be a part of this film. A source close to the film’s production revealed to the daily that Ranveer Singh hasn’t been approached to be a part of this film.

