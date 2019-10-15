Ranveer Singh to make a cameo in Alia Bhatt starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film?

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh won hearts with their performance in the hit film, Gully Boy. Now,
There have been reports that SLB and Alia are coming together for a project. And it is being speculated that Ranveer Singh has been approached for a cameo in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Alia Bhatt film. Further, it was being stated that Ranveer rejected the offer and that hasn’t gone down well with the actress. However, as per a report in Bombay Times, Ranveer Singh was never supposed to be a part of this film. A source close to the film’s production revealed to the daily that Ranveer Singh hasn’t been approached to be a part of this film.
