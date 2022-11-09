Ranveer Singh makes his first startup investment in SUGAR Cosmetics

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has made his first startup investment in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand SUGAR Cosmetics, the company announced on Saturday. It, however, did not divulge the investment figure.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh makes his first startup investment in SUGAR Cosmetics

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has made his first startup investment in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand SUGAR Cosmetics, the company announced on Saturday. It, however, did not divulge the investment figure.

SUGAR Cosmetics started off as a D2C brand in 2015 and then ventured into offline trade in 2017.

Currently, it is clocking annual sales of more than Rs 550 crore with a physical presence with more than 45,000 retail touch points across the country.

"I have admired SUGAR's ability to build a tremendous fan-following over the years and I'm excited to be a part of this journey and help the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium and quality makeup products specially formulated for them," said Singh.

In June, SUGAR Cosmetics raised $50 million in series D funding led by the Asia fund of L Catterton. The round also saw participation from existing investors: A91 Partners, Elevation Capital and India Quotient.

The new investment by Ranveer "is expected to further boost SUGAR's expansion in other potential markets," it said.

"SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles and if someone shares the same DNA as ours, it is Ranveer," said Vineeta Singh, Cofounder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics.

"This will help supercharge our growth trajectory as we continue scaling SUGAR aggressively to build it into a large and much-loved makeup & beauty brand," added Kaushik Mukherjee, Cofounder and COO.

Ranveer's actor-wife Deepika Padukone has invested in several startups, via her investment arm KA Enterprises, like Epigamia, Nua, Blu Smart, Bellatrix Aerospace and Atomberg Technologies, etc.

SOURCE: IANS

Ranveer Singh SUGAR Cosmetics L Catterton A91 Partners Elevation Capital India Quotient Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 13:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rasika Dugal: Women-centric content previously was just an act of tokenism
MUMBAI : With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', actress...
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular...
Kapil Sharma asks Sargun if she tosses a coin before selecting projects
MUMBAI: As Sargun Mehta returns to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a guest, the host gets busy pulling her leg and asking...
EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge opens up on bagging Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares his experience of working with the star cast, says, ''Nakuul sir is extremely sweet and humble"
MUMBAI :  Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular drama series on small screens.  The...
Must Read! “The audience is going to connect with the kids as every contestant is so good! Their every song will touch the people’s hearts” - Shankar Mahadevan
MUMBAI : Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
EXCLUSIVE! Raj Premi and Arup Paul to be seen in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. We have always been at the forefront of giving you...
Recent Stories
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
Latest Video