Ranveer Singh makes surprise appearance during Johnny Lever-Boman Irani's live session

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are keeping us entertained even during the Coronavirus lockdown with their super-adorable posts. The two are utilizing their quarantine period by doing household chores such as cleaning, cooking, and baking together.

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh had shared several pictures and video clips where they could be seen baking a cake together. Now, it looks like we can expect some more food posts from the duo, as Ranveer has shared that he’s helping his wife during Coronavirus lockdown. It was last night when Boman Irani and Johnny Lever went live on Instagram for some fun and masti for 'Humour and Humanity’. Ranveer gate crashed the live session, and while replying to Johnny Lever, he commented, 'Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny Sir.'

A screenshot of the same has been shared by several of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fan clubs.

Have a look.

