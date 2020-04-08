News

Ranveer Singh makes surprise appearance during Johnny Lever-Boman Irani's live session

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2020 09:06 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are keeping us entertained even during the Coronavirus lockdown with their super-adorable posts. The two are utilizing their quarantine period by doing household chores such as cleaning, cooking, and baking together.

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh had shared several pictures and video clips where they could be seen baking a cake together. Now, it looks like we can expect some more food posts from the duo, as Ranveer has shared that he’s helping his wife during Coronavirus lockdown. It was last night when Boman Irani and Johnny Lever went live on Instagram for some fun and masti for 'Humour and Humanity’. Ranveer gate crashed the live session, and while replying to Johnny Lever, he commented, 'Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny Sir.'

A screenshot of the same has been shared by several of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fan clubs.

Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARABIC FAN ACCOUNT (@deepikapadukone_arabfc) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARABIC FAN ACCOUNT (@deepikapadukone_arabfc) on

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Ranveer Singh ohnny Lever Boman Irani Deepika Padukone coronavirus Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here