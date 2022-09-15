Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot: Shocking Revelation! Ranveer Singh claims his nude photo was morphed, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for an American magazine landed the actor into controversy as he was slammed for his nude pictures and even an FIR was lodged against him. Now as per the latest reports, Mumbai Police asserted that Ranveer Singh in his statement claimed that the photograph in which his private parts were allegedly visible was morphed.

A police officer told the portal, "In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photoshoot."

He further continued, "He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant". The police has sent the picture in question to the forensic science laboratory to check its authenticity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's comedy Cirkus, which is the remake of Gulzar's classic Angoor, slated to release later this year. He also has Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in his pipeline.

Credit: DNA