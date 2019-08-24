Ranveer Singh pays a surprise visit to a fan who is pregnant

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, who has acted in films such as Gully Boy, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, has a huge fan following. He is presently in London as he is shooting for upcoming Kapil Dev biopic, '83. His wife Deepika Padukone is also present with him.



It is a known fact that Ranveer is someone who believes in spontaneity and so, the actor decided to pay a surprise visit to a fan in London, who is pregnant, and always meets him when he is there.



Ranveer's fan Kiran, knows him well and so does he, and so, he decided to visit her house and give her a surprise. She shared about her experience on social media, and wrote, “I literally jumped & ran into my kitchen/conservatory & hid. My hubby answered the door & I could hear Ranveer he was like where is she, where is my precious one or special one something along those lines. Hubby said she is hiding in kitchen I think and Ranveer made his way in.” She added, “Ranveer Singh was in my house. Like omg I was pinching myself. He came around into the kitchen and I froze and had my face covered laughing/holding back tears. He was like OMG let me look at you my Kiran. Wow! And he hugged me and blessed my baby bump. We hugged and spoke some more and then I invited him into my living room and he sat in the middle of my hubby and me. He had his arms around both of us and we just talked and talked and he blessed us both.” In one of her tweets she also thanked him and wrote how this will be a story she would tell her children about.



