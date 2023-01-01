Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse of energy, is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. Recently, his latest movie ‘Cirkus’ was released, and it received some mixed to negative responses from the fans. The actor is getting some unhealthy comments regarding the choice of movies he is doing. Earlier, his movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar flopped at the box office of India, and before this, 83 was also not appreciated by the fans and audience.

As we all know, Cirkus was the third movie in a row of the actor’s which was rejected by the fans. Now, the actor is in talks about being seen in the Hindi version of the movie Krack, which starred Ravi Teja in the leading role. The Telugu movie Krack was immensely loved by the fans. Fans love Ravi Teja’s acting in the movie. Now if reports are true, Ranveer Singh will be playing the leading man in the Hindi version of the film.

Well, there is no confirmation about these details, but if this news is true, people will definitely love to see the actor in this film. Do you think this movie will bring the actor back to his most loved commercial form? Do let us know in the comment section below.

