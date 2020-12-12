Ranveer Singh poses alongside Yash Chopra statue

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who has completed a decade in the Hindi film industry, posted a picture where he is seen with late filmmaker Yash Chopra. Expressing gratitude to Chopra, he also shared a thank you note on social media.



Ranveer, who was launched in Bollywood as a hero with the 2010 Yash Raj Films production "Band Baaja Baaraat", posted the picture on Instagram with the caption: "Blessings on Blessings on Blessings."



In his decade long journey in Bollywood, Ranveer has given hits such as "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat", "Gully Boy" and "Simmba".



Ranveer's upcoming slate includes, "83", where he plays the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The actor will also reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. Later, he reunites with Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.