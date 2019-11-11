News

Ranveer Singh recreates Kapil Dev's Natraj shot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Nov 2019 05:14 PM

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev' swiftly became a top trend on Twitter after the 34-year-old actor shared a still from his upcoming film '83, in which he plays the role of the former cricketer onscreen. Not just Ranveer's fans but celebrities too can't stop praising the actor. Personalities like Kapil Dev himself along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Manish Malhotra, Siddhanth Kapoor among others dropped some lovely comments on his post.

What is special about this click is that Ranveer Singh acing Kapil Dev's iconic Natraj shot. Ranveer's colleagues were stumped by the level of accuracy and showered praises on the actor. Even Kapil Dev found Ranveer's shot "very impressive" - he wrote in the comments thread.

 Well there is no doubt that Ranveer Singh is going to nail the role as Kapil Dev, as he is one of the best actors we have in the industry.

Check out Ranveer’s recent click below :

