Ranveer Singh’s EPIC smile in this throwback picture with Sourav Ganguly, Hardik Pandya and Jatin Sapru will amuse you

Ranveer Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Hardik Pandya and Jatin Sapru posed for an interesting picture. Check out the throwback moment.

By Tania Roy
10 Apr 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh knows how to make us cry with his emotional scenes in his films. The actor has also made us smile with his happy expressions. His amusing avatars are also not to be missed. He is a true entertainer.

However, it’s not just his expressions in his films that keep the viewers hooked to the silver screens. His expressions in real life are also noteworthy and the pictures and videos that he shares on social media are proof. Speaking about the same, his expression in cricketer Hardik Pandya’s latest throwback picture is epic.

Hardik took to his Instagram handle to wish television host and cricket commentator Jatin Sapru on his birthday. Wishing him, he wrote, “Happy birthday to our sappu Have a fantastic year bro. Lots of love always.”

Hardik’s picture showcases him posing with cricketer Sourav Ganguly, Ranveer and of course the birthday boy. They were all smiles as they posed for the click, but going by his expression, it seems Ranveer was most excited to frame the moment with the trio. He is certainly one of the adorable Bollywood actors and enjoys a huge fan following.

Check out the picture here:

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags Ranveer Singh Sourav Ganguly Hardik Pandya Jatin Sapru

