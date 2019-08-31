News

Ranveer Singh’s event in London gets cancelled

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 06:54 PM

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is currently occupied with his upcoming film, '83. It is one of the much-awaited sports film. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is a biopic on Kapil Dev. It stars Ranveer Singh in the central role, while Deepika Padukone joined in to play Romi Dev. For the same, he has been in London for the past couple of months.

When in London, Ranveer met quite a lot of fans. The actor has been doing a lot for his fans in UK and the fans can’t help but go crazy about the actor’s generosity. Ranveer was supposed to make an appearance at an event taking place at Arena Birmingham on Sunday, 1 September 2019. The event was called ‘An Evening With Ranveer Singh’, however, it has now been cancelled due to certain reasons and the event company apologized to the fans for the inconvenience caused.

The event company took to social media and announced the same. Check out their post below:

