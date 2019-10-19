Ranveer Singh’s SWEET gesture for his childhood buddy will melt your HEART

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, is known for his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba to name a few. He is also known for his energetic personality, sense of humour and offbeat fashion statements. The actor is also known for the things he does for his friends.



Time and again, the Gully Boy star has proved to be a loyal friend to his buddies. Be it collaborating with them on projects or supporting them, Ranveer does it all. The star of the youth isn’t just a talented actor but also is turning out to be a great friend. His recent gesture for his childhood buddy and designer, Simone Khambatta is a true testament of his love for his friends. Being extremely busy with work, Ranveer has been in and out of the city for shoots. On the days Simone was showcasing her collection in Mumbai, Ranveer managed to get his schedule cleared up and decided to walk the ramp for her and support her. “Ranveer has been friends with designer Simone Khambatta since they were 11! They have travelled for trips together and she has been one of his closest friends growing up. Simone is a women’s couture/bridal designer and does bespoke menswear. Ever since Ranveer became a superstar, he has been constantly in and out of Mumbai for his film shoots and endorsements. He realised that thankfully he was in town on the day Simone was showcasing her collection at a two-day wedding exhibition and he immediately told his team to clear out his calendar for the day so that he could walk the ramp for Simone and show his support for his dear friend! He wanted to be present at his friend’s special moment,” says an insider.



The Gully Boy actor was all praises for his close friend and said, “Simone has a unique creative expression as a designer. She has also been one of my closest friends growing up. I wanted to support her and celebrate her breakthrough moment in the world of fashion. We share fond memories of growing up together, and it makes me immensely proud to be a small part of her achievement. The show’s going to be fantastic and I’m looking forward to it.” Ranveer’s designer friend also couldn’t help but praise Ranveer.



Simone said, “Ranveer and I go back and long way and we cherish our friendship that has stood the test of time to only grow deeper and stronger. I always knew that he would become a star given his swagger when he danced on Govinda songs on his birthday as a kid. Ranveer is always big on surprises and his decision to walk the ramp for me and be the show-stopper is one of the sweetest gestures that he has done for me. I’m truly touched.”