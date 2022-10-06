Ranveer Singh to taste wilderness in 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'

'Gully Boy' star Ranveer Singh, a self-confessed city-slicker, is all set to get a taste of the wilderness along with Bear Grylls for India's first interactive adventure reality special titled 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls', the teaser of which was unveiled on Friday.

MUMBAI:  'Gully Boy' star Ranveer Singh, a self-confessed city-slicker, is all set to get a taste of the wilderness along with Bear Grylls for India's first interactive adventure reality special titled 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls', the teaser of which was unveiled on Friday.

The teaser shows the actor taking off on a thrilling date with nature, fending for himself, and learning new survival skills as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the harsh forests of Serbia.

The streaming special, which will be available on Netflix, has been produced by Banijay Asia in association with The Natural Studios.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said in a statement, "We are excited to take audiences on the ultimate adventure with the high octane and unstoppable Ranveer Singh and the world's best survival expert, Bear Grylls in 'Ranveer vs Wild. with Bear Grylls'."

"Netflix brings India's first ever interactive adventure special that will give audiences all over the world the controls to test Ranveer Singh, as he pushes his boundaries in this adrenaline-pumping experience of a lifetime," she further said in her statement.

'Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls' will premiere on July 8 on streaming platform Netflix.

SOURCE :IANS
 

