Ranveer Singh uploads video of Deepika crooning Apna Time Aayega

15 Feb 2020 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most adored and celebrated couples of tinsel town, reigning queen Deepika Padukone and superstar Ranveer Singh came back home today from their exotic vacation.

While fans have been sad that the couple did not give us any interesting sneak peeks from their holiday, much to our delight the actor took to his social media handle today to upload an adorable video of his wife singing Apna Time Aayega from his hit film Gully Boy.

He wrote: 'Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone.'

Well, Deepika did not take too long to retaliate! She got back at her husband for the throwback video with a hilarious post revealing Ranveer’s beauty secrets.

Along with a picture of the actor enjoying a spa session with a face mask on, she wrote, 'In other news, Cleopatra is very busy as you can see. @ranveersingh.'

However, Ranveer proved that he is a great sport and replied with the witty comment, 'Meri nikhri twacha ka raaz toh ... tum ho!' How are they so adorable?

Meanwhile on the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will soon share the big screen in Kabir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘83. While Ranveer will portray the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will play the character of his on-screen wife Romi Bhatia Dev. The sports drama will hit theaters on 10th April.

SOURCE – DESIMARTINI

