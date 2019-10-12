Ranveer Singh was left TEARY EYED after...

MUMBAI: The cast of 83 recently returned to India after the wrap up and since the film pays an ode to Kapil Dev, the shoot was held at real-life locations like the Lords stadium.



In an interview with Kabir Khan, as reported by Indiaforums, Kabir Khan revealed that Ranveer Singh broke down with compassion on the sets as he called out 'cut' after filming the closing scene. He also disclosed that they brought the real World Cup for Ranveer Singh to get him all the feels and an overwhelmed Ranveer broke into tears after his last shot.



83' traces the iconic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 world cup against West Indies as they made history and picked the World Cup for the first time ever and will see Ranveer playing the iconic cricketer.