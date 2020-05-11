Ranveer Singh will be the best choice if Rowdy Rathore were to be remade: Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Rowdy Rathore was one of the biggest blockbuster movies of Akshay Kumar. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

The movie went on to be a blockbuster hit, and this was the first time Akshay collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prabu Deva. The movie was a remake of the South version.

Akshay is a mega superstar of Bollywood and the most bankable star in the industry, whereas Ranveer Singh has come a long way with his hard work and talent.

Ranveer on various occasions has said that he is a huge fan of Akshay. The two were seen on Koffee With Karan together and had a blast with Karan Johar.

And how can one forget the most famous Rapid Fire round of the show that caused many fights in Bollywood.

Now when Karan was playing the same game with Akshay and Ranveer, he asked Khiladi Kumar if any movie of his would be remade, then which movie would Ranveer be the apt choice for.

Akki said that he would be the best for the remake of Rowdy Rathore as he would do a fabulous job. Quickly, Ranveer popped in and said a dialogue from the movie: Don’t angry me. He thanked the actor for believing that he could pull off such an iconic role.

Ranveer has always proved to be an excellent actor, and we are sure he will do justice to the role.

