News

Ranveer Singh wraps up England schedule of '83'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 01:30 PM
Actor Ranveer Singh has wrapped up the England schedule of his upcoming film "'83'". 
 
Ranveer on Saturday took to Instagram to post a video in which he can be seen raising a toast to mark the end of the schedule. 
 
"And that's a schedule wrap, folks cheers. '83' the film," he captioned the video. 
 
Ranveer went to England in May along with the film's cast and crew. 
 
Being directed by Kabir Khan, "'83" follows how, under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. 
 
Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev in the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu. It is slated to release on April 10,
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Ranveer Singh, 83, Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman whips himself,...
  • Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho leaves audience disappointed, ends up inspiring hilarious memes[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Prabhas and Shraddha...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    It's a fam-jam...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Prabhas' 'Saaho...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sindhu walks ramp for...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Lisa Ray accuses '...

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 03:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Param Singh gets candid about his paring with Harshita Gaur
Param Singh gets candid about his paring with... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Donal Bisht’s b’day party was a glittery and...

Donal Bisht’s b’day party was a glittery and starry affair
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Aalesha
Aalesha
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar

past seven days