News

Ranveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 12:28 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh has wrapped up the shooting for his next film titled "Jayeshbhai Jordaar."

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself along with the film's director Divyang Thakkar and producer Maneesh Sharma.

"It's a wrap! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir. From 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'... It's been an incredible 10 years under your guidance... Divyang, You are a ball of love and positive energy. Thank you for making me your Jayesh, apna tem aagaya ne (our time will com)," Ranveer captioned the image.

Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

He currently awaits the release of his next "'83". It stars Ranveer in the role of Kapil Dev while Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare and others constitute the rest of the cricketers in his world cup winning team.

