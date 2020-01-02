News

Ranveer Singh's sweet and romantic message for wife Deepika Padukone will melt your hearts

02 Jan 2020 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is one the most loved couples of Bollywood and the two have a massive fan following and is loved by the audience and the viewers, the fans fondly call them DeepVeer and shower a lot of love on the duo.

As we all know that the film awards have begun and recently at an award function Ranveer won the best actor for his performance in Gully Boy.  The actor dedicated his award to his lady love Deepika.  Now their fans have share an adorable video where said beautiful things to his wife.

Ranveer in the video said that how lucky he is to have Deepika in his life and she is his lucky charm and he loves her a lot.  He also called her his house Laxmi and said that whatever he is today is because of her.

Well, there is no doubt that Ranveer and Deepika have always dedicated their awards for each other,  and have always been open about their love for each other.

Check out the post below:

