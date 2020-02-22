News

Ranveer, Varun, Hrithik's throwback picture is drool-worthy!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 06:57 PM

MUMBAI: An old selfie from Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash back in 2014 is doing the rounds, where three handsome stars, Ranveer, Varun and Hrithik, partied together. 

In the selfie from Shah Rukh’s 49th birthday celebration at Mannat, we can see Hrithik, Ranveer and Varun posing with Mika Singh. Well, taking a trip down memory lane with this throwback photo, we wondered if we can ever get to see Hrithik, Ranveer and Varun in a film together. Many times, Varun and Ranveer have hung out together, but the old selfie from Shah Rukh’s birthday puts Hrithik in the frame with Singh and Dhawan and makes us root for the three superstars.

Well, seeing this photo surely one would hope one day that Ranveer, Varun and Hrithik share screen space in a film too. 

Have a look.

Meanwhile, currently, Hrithik hasn’t announced his next project post his last blockbuster, War. Ranveer is busy gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s ‘83 in which he will be seen acing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020. Apart from this, Varun recently wrapped up Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. It will be released on May 1, 2020.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

Tags Shah Rukh Khan Ranveer Varun Hrithik Kabir Khan Kapil Dev Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here