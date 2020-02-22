Ranveer, Varun, Hrithik's throwback picture is drool-worthy!

MUMBAI: An old selfie from Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash back in 2014 is doing the rounds, where three handsome stars, Ranveer, Varun and Hrithik, partied together.

In the selfie from Shah Rukh’s 49th birthday celebration at Mannat, we can see Hrithik, Ranveer and Varun posing with Mika Singh. Well, taking a trip down memory lane with this throwback photo, we wondered if we can ever get to see Hrithik, Ranveer and Varun in a film together. Many times, Varun and Ranveer have hung out together, but the old selfie from Shah Rukh’s birthday puts Hrithik in the frame with Singh and Dhawan and makes us root for the three superstars.

Well, seeing this photo surely one would hope one day that Ranveer, Varun and Hrithik share screen space in a film too.

Have a look.

Meanwhile, currently, Hrithik hasn’t announced his next project post his last blockbuster, War. Ranveer is busy gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s ‘83 in which he will be seen acing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020. Apart from this, Varun recently wrapped up Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. It will be released on May 1, 2020.

Credits: Pinkvilla