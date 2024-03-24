Ranvir Shorey opens up on his fallout with ex-girlfriend Pooja Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt; Says ‘Very duplicitous behaviour going on’

MUMBAI: Ranvir Shorey always created magic on screen through his confidence and humorous approach in his roles. He has played a variety of characters but every one of them has his uniqueness. However, his journey has never been easy. The actor candidly spoke about his fallout with Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

In a recent conversation with the popular news portal, he revealed, "I had great regard for Mr Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt) till the fiasco happened when I was seeing his daughter (Pooja Bhatt). Then I saw that actually whatever respect I had for him was being used to manipulate me... very duplicitous behaviour going on."

He also shed light on the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which has sparked debate over work culture in the film industry and how the ganging up happens in Bollywood. Shorey also spoke about being isolated, and bad-mouthing in the film industry.

"And then this thing happened with Sushant a couple of years later and then I felt like I had to speak out. But all this is, you ask anybody from the film industry, anybody, most of them will say it off record, I can say it on record, I have no problem. This fully happens, you know, ganging up against someone, elbowing them out, standing on somebody's toes, scuttling somebody's career. This happens. This is a fact," he said.

Shorey added, "It happens in politics, corporate and media too. But this part is not glamorous."

The ace actor also recalled his bond with Sushant over physics. He shared, "I wouldn't say we were close, but we were friends. We worked together. He had been home a few times. And we got along quite well during the two-month-long shoot of 'Sonchiriya'. And we bonded over physics because both of us love physics. We had a lot of conversations on that."

"I remember when we were shooting, there was an eclipse. It was a lunar eclipse and Saturn was lining up behind it. He flew down his big telescope from Bombay just for that. And when we were shooting in Dholpur, there was a big telescope in the garden. He called every one, drinks, you know, cocktails and snacks and all. And that's the only time I've looked through a telescope and seen it straight... There were three. Moon, Jupiter, Saturn lining up. With my eye. And I'm telling you, the feeling of seeing it through your eye via a telescope is very different from looking at it on a screen. There's something... I don't know what it is. It's a different quality of experience...fond memories," Ranvir added.

Ranvir is well-known for his roles in the movies Lakshya and Jism. For his parts in movies like ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla,’ ‘Traffic Signal,’ and ‘Bheja Fry,’ among others, he was highly praised. 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra' included him as well. 'Sunflower season 2', his most recent show, is doing well.

