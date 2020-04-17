News

Rapper Abby Viral's 'Rap of Hope' is all about lockdown guidelines

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: After creating a song about the novel coronavirus along with a slew of Indian YouTubers, rapper Abby Viral has now come up with a new track, "Rap of Hope", explaining people about the guidelines of the ongoing lockdown in the country.

The song incorporates important instructions on social distancing and other guidelines to avoid the COVID-19 menace, as laid out by the government.

The song is penned by lyricist Ranjeet Singh Dhandwar.

"We are glad that we are able to contribute our bit to the society by bringing forward to our viewers world a simple and relevant message via the medium of social media. We truly hope that our initiative brings positivity and a ray of hope in people's lives," Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group. The song, which is already out, is presented by Eros Now.

