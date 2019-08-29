Rapper Mist shot in suspected robbery

English rapper Mist has reportedly been shot in a suspected robbery.
According to "metro.co.uk", the burglars have taken the 27-year-old's passport, phones and jewels during the apparent break-in.
The incident happened inside a luxury villa in the Algarve.
Mist, whose real name is Rhys Thomas Sylvester, was driven to Faro Hospital by two friends, who told police that the 27-year-old was shot in the leg at around 10pm local time on Tuesday night.
Mist is known for crooning to tracks like "Hot property" and "So high".
Source: IANS
