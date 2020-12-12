Rappers 7Bantai'Z, Kaam Bhaari recreate retro Bollywood in new song video

MUMBAI: Dharavi rappers 7Bantai'Z are back with a new single titled Meter down, featuring rapper Kaam Bhaari. The music video of the number is inspired by films like Don and Bombay To Goa.



Rappers Mr. Scam, Crackpot, Yoku B.I.G., Mc Notez, Sid J, Bonz N Ribz of 7Bantai'Z and Kaam Bhaari have brought together the desi rap that has been composed by AAKASH.



David Klyton aka Mr. Scam of 7Bantai'Z said: "We are excited to take our fans back to the 80s and have them join us on this 'Meter down' ride. Kaam Bhaari has such a great energy and is always good company. A lot of hard work went in and we hope it pays off."



Kaam Bhaari shared that they have been planning on working on a song together for long.



"The beat by AAKASH...I'm loving it. The boys who made the video, the Dropout team, their work is amazing! I'm thankful to be on this track with 7Bantai'Z," added Kaam Bhaari, who was nominated at the European Music Awards 2020.



7Bantai'Z began on the streets of Dharavi and have been a group since they were 13 or 14 years old, and studying together. They gained inspiration and guidance from famous rap groups like Dharavi United and Dopeadelicz.