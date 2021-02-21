Rashi Mal excited to be part of Brahmastra

MUMBAI: With a mind twisting story and not leaving any stone unturned, Rashi Mal’s upcoming project “The Missing Stone” has her in the picture along with Barun Sobti and Bidita Bag. The story has a psychological impact and creates a sense of mystery and thrill amongst their viewers. The dark and fascinating aspect of the character “Payal” played by her, adds and carries the entire focus of the mystery. The reign of fright and adrenaline rush bags in the viewers to feel the excitement of the secrecy and the fascination of the mystery at the same time.

Handpicked by director Pradeep Sarkar, Rashi started her journey in Bollywood with ‘Helicopter Eela’ (2018) alongside Kajol and Riddhi Sen, playing one of the protagonists. She is currently working on 2 film projects slated to release in 2020. There is Brahmastra with Dharma Productions, which is still filming, while the other one, a horror film, is in post-production.

Talking in brief about MX Player’s The missing stone, she shared, “The Missing Stone is a thriller/mystery which revolves around the disappearance of my character (Payal) and the subsequent attempt to figure out what transpired on that fateful night that she went missing. Shot at the peak of lockdown it has only 6 characters and each one comes under the lens of suspicion to find the answers. It is shot in a very interesting manner, recreating each potential reality leaving viewers guessing till the very end.”

When asked how she prepared for the character of Payal, she replied, “I wanted to make sure I can justify the characters' motivations and reality and that entailed lengthy discussions with the director and creating my own backstory for her. Once that was done and I was clear about the journey in my head, I trusted my instincts as an actor and let them take over.”

Lastly, we spoke about her upcoming projects. She shared, “I am currently working on 3 projects. Brahmastra with Dharma, a series with Eros and a film with director Sudhish Kamath. All the characters are very different from one another and I am really looking forward to seeing how the audience responds to each one.”

All the best Rashi!