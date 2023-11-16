Rashmika Mandana DeepFake video: Must Read! 19 year old Bihar youth questioned by Delhi police

MUMBAI: Recently Rashmika’s viral DeepFake video has been causing a stir where she expressed her concern over these videos, calling it scary. Many came in support of her including her close friend and rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda, who shared on his Instagram story, “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure.”

In the video a girl named Zara Patel is shown entering the lift and her face gets morphed into Rashmika using AI (Artificial Intelligence). Now, the Delhi police has questioned a 19 year old youth from Bihar in connection with the DeepFake video.

The cops suspect that he might have first uploaded the video which he later made viral on many other platforms. He was asked to appear before the IFSO Unit along with his mobile Phone which he used to upload the video.

A senior officer said that the video seemed to be first uploaded on social media from his account. No arrests have been made in connection with the video so far the officers said. He stated, “Though he said that he had downloaded the video from an Instagram account, we are interrogating him.”

An FIR was registered on 10th November under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

After Rashmika’s video went viral, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology shared an advisory to social media platforms. They wrote, “Whoever, by means of any communication device or computer resource cheats by personating, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees.”

Credit-FreePressJournal