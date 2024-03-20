Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli concludes a day shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Yaganti Temple! Says, 'something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing "

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 16:05
movie_image: 
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2024. With the film on track for the grand theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, the post-production is moving in full swing, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give a cinematic spectacle like never before to the masses in cinemas.

The entire team including Sukumar, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil is shooting rigorously day and night to bring an larger than life cinematic experience in front of the masses. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli shared a picture on social media that takes the audience into the beautiful locales of the Yaganti Temple, located in Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Rashmika Mandanna captioned,
"Done for the dayyyyyy!!!!
Today we shot at this temple called yaganti temple 
The history of this place is amazing..
And the love.. the people.. the place.. 
and something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing 
#pushpa2therule"

The film is getting crafted and visioned on a larger scale and every picture and glimpse coming from the sets is evidence of the fact that makers are bringing the biggest film of Indian Cinema to date.

After the record-breaking success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar. Joining the rule will be Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile actor Fahadh Fasil. Mythri Movie Makers have geared up to present the audience with a wholesome entertainer that will not only meet but exceed their expectations.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released on 15th August 2024.

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 16:05

