Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a red sari for Pushpa 2, Srivalli's look takes the internet by storm

In addition to becoming a box office hit, Srivalli became one of the most adored characters in the movie. Srivalli became a cultural phenomenon, with young girls copying her appearance and her now-iconic dancing routines being replicated on occasion.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 10:31
movie_image: 
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna's breakthrough performance in the Allu Arjun-starring movie Pushpa shot her into stardom overnight, and her following has only grown. Fans started screaming and cheering every time they saw Rashmika in her role as Srivalli, making her name synonymous with the character.

(Also read: Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday)

In addition to becoming a box office hit, Srivalli became one of the most adored characters in the movie. Srivalli became a cultural phenomenon, with young girls copying her appearance and her now-iconic dancing routines being replicated on occasion.

It has taken a while for her Pushpa 2 appearance to be made public, but now it is. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rashmika is seen being led by the film's production crew while wearing Srivalli's iconic red traditional saree and jewelry. At the filming site, a crowd of fans gathered, waiting to see the movie that became a national smash! Rashmika waved and smiled to greet them.

Although Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun fans are awaiting their much-anticipated movie, Rashmika recently revealed that it will be "bigger" than its first installment. In a recent interview with the prominent news portal, Rashmika disclosed that she has wrapped up filming a song for Pushpa 2. She added that, similar to Pushpa: The Rise, every member of the team is putting in a lot of effort to make the movie a success.

“I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that. I just shot a song for Pushpa 2 and I was just like, ‘How are you guys thinking about this?’ Everyone is so driven to make a good film. All of us have gone all out and are enjoying the process. It’s a story that has no end, you can lead it any which way. It is fun,” she said.

(Also read: Must read! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda, 'I take his advice in anything I do' )

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- News 18 

Pushpa 2 Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Family Star Anand Deverakonda South News Middle-Class Melodies South Movies Upcoming south movies Pushpa 2: The Rule pan-India movie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 10:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
MUMBAI: Move Bastar The Naxal Story has been creating a decent buzz much before the movie was released when the teaser...
Yodha box office day 5: Siddharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday
MUMBAI: Movie Yodha has been creating a solid buzz much before the movie was released, the movie that has great names...
Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra expresses joy over cute girl fans; Says ‘So happy to have so many girl fans’
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra, the popular Bigg Boss 17 participant, has gained notoriety for her interactions with other...
Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal REVEALS why he believes in young entrepreneurs; Says ‘Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often’
MUMBAI: A diverse spectrum of entrepreneurs, from the fashion to the food industries, showcased their ideas in the...
Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a red sari for Pushpa 2, Srivalli's look takes the internet by storm
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna's breakthrough performance in the Allu Arjun-starring movie Pushpa shot her into stardom...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Sahiba's son calls someone else 'Papa'
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Recent Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
Yodha
Yodha box office day 5: Siddharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday
Madhuri
Anees Bazmee breaks silence on the rumours of Madhuri Dixit being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor gives a kiss to Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason
Imlie
Trending News Today: From Imlie’s revamp to Teri Meri Doriyaann update-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Prithviraj
A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life