Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a red sari for Pushpa 2, Srivalli's look takes the internet by storm

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna's breakthrough performance in the Allu Arjun-starring movie Pushpa shot her into stardom overnight, and her following has only grown. Fans started screaming and cheering every time they saw Rashmika in her role as Srivalli, making her name synonymous with the character.

(Also read: Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday)

In addition to becoming a box office hit, Srivalli became one of the most adored characters in the movie. Srivalli became a cultural phenomenon, with young girls copying her appearance and her now-iconic dancing routines being replicated on occasion.

It has taken a while for her Pushpa 2 appearance to be made public, but now it is. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rashmika is seen being led by the film's production crew while wearing Srivalli's iconic red traditional saree and jewelry. At the filming site, a crowd of fans gathered, waiting to see the movie that became a national smash! Rashmika waved and smiled to greet them.

Wooohoooooo

Here is Srivalli's 1st look



Now the excitement to watch this film has increased further.



Teri Jhalak Asharfi @iamRashmika#RashmikaMandannapic.twitter.com/EsZEfMcXkS — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) March 19, 2024

Although Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun fans are awaiting their much-anticipated movie, Rashmika recently revealed that it will be "bigger" than its first installment. In a recent interview with the prominent news portal, Rashmika disclosed that she has wrapped up filming a song for Pushpa 2. She added that, similar to Pushpa: The Rise, every member of the team is putting in a lot of effort to make the movie a success.

“I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that. I just shot a song for Pushpa 2 and I was just like, ‘How are you guys thinking about this?’ Everyone is so driven to make a good film. All of us have gone all out and are enjoying the process. It’s a story that has no end, you can lead it any which way. It is fun,” she said.

(Also read: Must read! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda, 'I take his advice in anything I do' )

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- News 18