Rashmika Mandanna fuels rumors by addressing Vijay Deverakonda as 'Darling'; Gives shoutout for Family Star

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna, an actress, has expressed her appreciation to her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda for his upcoming film, Family Star. Rumors of a romance between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna frequently make news. The on-screen chemistry between the two in the movies Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) has aroused audiences' curiosity and sparked rumors about their relationship off-screen. Rumor has it that they have started dating and are even engaged.

(Also read: Must read! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda, 'I take his advice in anything I do' )

Taking to X, Rashmika gave Vijay a shoutout for his film and wrote, “I wish my darlings @ParasuramPetla and @TheDeverakonda the bestestestestttt for #FamilyStar .. April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! You guys definitely have a winner on hand! party kavaliiiii! @mrunal0801 all the best my love!”

I wish my darlings @ParasuramPetla and @TheDeverakonda the bestestestestttt for #FamilyStar ..

April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd!

You guys definitely have a winner on hand! party kavaliiiii! @mrunal0801 all the best my love! https://t.co/f4aPH1ajnk — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 28, 2024

Not long back, her reply on a post that mentioned that her husband should be like “VD” went viral. Rashmika had replied, “That’s very true,” leaving her fans excited and wondering.

For those who don't know, actor Vijay Deverakonda's fans have given him the nickname "VD." Once Rashmika and Vijay collaborated on the 2018 movie Geetha Govindam, rumors about their romance started to circulate. Despite this, they have always denied the rumors, stating that they are close friends and a solid support system for each other.

Rumor has it that they have started dating and even engaged. It was said that both actors' families approved of their marriage. The pair recently took a vacation together to the Maldives. Fans of the pair began to speculate that their favorite couple could soon announce their marriage because of this.

(Also read: Finally! Rashmika Mandanna opens up about the REASON to choose speaking out against her deepfake video; Says ‘I am really scared for them…’)

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- News 18