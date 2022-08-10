Rashmika Mandanna looks vision in white as she attends Milan Fashion Week!

MUMBAI: National crush Rashmika Mandanna is raising the Indian flag a notch higher as she attends Milan Fashion Week this year. Currently, she is winning hearts everywhere she goes, along with some of the major brand ambassadors around the globe. 

Taking to social media, Rashmika shared pictures from the event. Check out :

Dressed up in all white, maintaining the chicness of her look with a wing eyeline, Rashmika looked absolutely stunning in the event. Not only did she level up her fashion game this time, her tight hair do made her stand out. In the pictures shared above, Rashmika attended the fashion show with Korean Actor Ile Jung and Thai actor Gulf Kanawut.

This was for the very first time when Rashmika Mandanna attended Milan Fashion Week and the actress looked elegant throughout. 

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has the much awaited sequel of Pushpa in the pipeline.

