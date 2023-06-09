Rashmika Mandanna pens a heartfelt note congratulating her assistant on his wedding; Check it out!

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna stole the show with her simple look as she attended her assistant's wedding, which took place on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram today, the actress shared a note congratulating her assistant, Sai on his wedding. She even revealed how Sai has been with her since her debut, and has become family to her.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Rashmika wrote, “So it's been almost 6-7 vears since I've known Sai and his family and 2 days back he - who's also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day..

It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it's so nice to see all of them so happy.I tho still can't believe he's married now.. & but it truly makes me super happy.

Congratulations @saibabu2223 and Preethi..

god bless you with all my heart.

I wish your lives are filled with happiness always. ”

The actor wore a simple yellow cotton saree with minimal jewellery for the wedding ceremony of her assistant. In a video that has surfaced online, the actress was seen walking towards the mandap to congratulate and shower blessings on the couple. However, Sai and his wife took Rashmika by surprise by touching her feet.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on mammoth projects: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow and D51. While Animal will have her sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2 will feature Rashmika alongside Allu Arjun.