Rasika Dugal reveals challenges she faced while the shoot of movie Fairy Folk – Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, actress Rasika Dugal spoke on her movie Folk Fairy and also on the challenges faced while shooting for the movie.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 19:16
movie_image: 
Rasika

MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her series and movies. She is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in today’s time. The actress is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Folk Fairy along with Mukul Chaddha.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, actress Rasika Dugal spoke on her movie Folk Fairy and also on the challenges while shooting for the movie

What do you have to say on the character because very little we could get from the trailer?

Actress Rasika Dugal shared, “In the film, Ritika (played by me) and Mohit (played by Mukul) are a couple who have lost their spark. They are barely grappling with that, often too busy to either acknowledge or address the issue, when everything becomes more complicated. A woodland creature finds them and follows them home. Ritika is an interesting mix of whimsy and heart. Sometimes kind,...sometimes almost selfish, she manages to gracefully manoeuvre the ups and downs of her relationships. Through Ritika and Mohit’s journey, the film explores ideas of love, loneliness, marriage and gender identities. All of this with a touch of humour”

What are the highlights of the film?

Rasika Dugal says, “Fairy Folk is an improvised film. Because of this distinct process, the film has a unique hang-out feel which might be very different from what you have seen before. The shooting style gave us the freedom to explore the peculiar behaviours and conversations that come up in unfamiliar situations — those little quirks that might sometimes get left out in an attempt to write a 'logical ' script. I found that the improvisational style gave the dialogue a freshness and humor which, for me,was the standout feature of the film when I first watched it”

Also read - Rasika Dugal: Women-centric content previously was just an act of tokenism

What were the challenges to display this character?

Rasika Dugal adds, “Because the film was improvised, we had to shoot the film linearly - the scenes were shot in the order that you see them in the film. So, we knew exactly how things had transpired in the earlier scene when we were shooting the next one. This just made my job as an actor so much easier than usual. Also, I feel the improvisational process allowed me to experiment and find interesting ways to connect with Ritikas experiences”

What are your views on the actress Rasika Dugal, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Fairy Folk is all set to hit the big screens on 1st March.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Wow! Rasika Dugal Finds Joy in Improvised Films: "An Actor's Delight," She Says

Rasika Dugal Rasika Dugal fans Rasika Dugal movies OTT ACTRESS new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 19:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya SPOILER: Woah! Karan plans to reveal Rajveer's true identity
MUMBAI: Exciting developments await viewers of the ZEE TV serial 'Kundali Bhagya' as Karan and Preeta gear up for a...
Rinku Dhawan shares her thoughts about the rivalry between Munawar and Anurag - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Rinku Dhawan is a well known actress of the television industry and she has been around for more than three...
Adorable! Salman Khan kisses mother Salma Khan, plays with nephew and niece - WATCH VIDEO of the day
MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan graced the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2024 in Sharjah, adding his star power to the...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama gives a befitting reply to Toshu, Yashdeep feels sad for her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Toshu and Anuj dislike Anupama’s bond with Yashdeep
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Don 3: Woah! Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to star in high budget thriller
MUMBAI: Recent reports indicate that the highly anticipated Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, will be...
Recent Stories
Salman
Adorable! Salman Khan kisses mother Salma Khan, plays with nephew and niece - WATCH VIDEO of the day
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman
Adorable! Salman Khan kisses mother Salma Khan, plays with nephew and niece - WATCH VIDEO of the day
Ranveer
Don 3: Woah! Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to star in high budget thriller
Aayush
Action, Romance and more — Aayush Sharma drops 'Ruslaan' preview in the film’s pre-teaser!
Vikrant
Divine! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur share first glimpse of their baby boy, revealing his name
Naseeruddin
Trending News Today: From Naseeruddin Shah lashing out at fans to Pandya exclusive spoiler - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Mukul
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk