Rasika Dugal reveals her challenges she faced while shoot of movie Fairy Folk – Exclusive

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 19:16
MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her series and movies, she is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in today’s time, the actress is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Folk Fairy along with Mukul Chaddha.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar actress Rasika Dugal spoke on her movie Folk Fairy and also on the challenges while shooting for the movie

What do you have to say on the character because very little we could get from the trailer?

Actress Rasika Dugal shared, “In the film, Ritika (played by me) and Mohit (played by Mukul) are a couple who have lost their spark. They are barely grappling with that, often too busy to either acknowledge or address the issue, when everything becomes more complicated. A woodland creature finds them and follows them home. Ritika is an interesting mix of whimsy and heart. Sometimes kind,...sometimes almost selfish, she manages to gracefully manoeuvre the ups and downs of her relationships. Through Ritika and Mohit’s journey, the film explores ideas of love, loneliness, marriage and gender identities. All of this with a touch of humour”

What are the highlights of the film?

Rasika Dugal says, “Fairy Folk is an improvised film. Because of this distinct process, the film has a unique hang-out feel which might be very different from what you have seen before. The shooting style gave us the freedom to explore the peculiar behaviours and conversations that come up in unfamiliar situations — those little quirks that might sometimes get left out in an attempt to write a 'logical ' script. I found that the improvisational style gave the dialogue a freshness and humor which, for me,was the standout feature of the film when I first watched it”

What were the challenges to display this character?

Rasika Dugal adds, “Because the film was improvised, we had to shoot the film linearly - the scenes were shot in the order that you see them in the film. So, we knew exactly how things had transpired in the earlier scene when we were shooting the next one. This just made my job as an actor so much easier than usual. Also, I feel the improvisational process allowed me to experiment and find interesting ways to connect with Ritikas experiences”

Movie Fairy Folk is all set to hit the big screens on 1st March.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 19:16

