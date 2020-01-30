Ratna Pathak Shah to play Ranveer Singh’s mother in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has been currently busy with the post-production of Kabir Khan’s much anticipated '83. The film has already created a massive buzz among fans who are eager to witness the story of the iconic World Cup win of 1983.

Not too long ago, Ranveer also announced his next film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor posted the first look of the film and fans were delighted to watch him in his new avatar.

As per sources, it seems that Ratna Pathak Shah as been roped in to play Ranveer Singh’s mother in the movie, as the director Divyang Thakkar was eager to cast her for the role and was delighted when she agreed.

The director mentioned that he was a fan of her work during his theatre days. Ratna herself spoke about the role and added that a few months ago a young actor had come to her with a script, she was skeptical as she thought actors making movies can be risky.

However, she continued to read the script and was entertained thoroughly towards the end of the reading. She stated that the film not only has a message but also has a heart and talks about issues she personally feels strongly about.

( SOURCE : REPUBLIC)